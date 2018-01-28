Hobbs Police: Man shot during fight in Chili’s parking lot

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man during a large fight.

Officers say it happened Saturday around 6 p.m. in a Chili’s parking lot on West Joe Harvey Boulevard.

The victim was initially taken to an area hospital then was air lifted to a Lubbock area hospital.

Police say multiple people involved in the fight had left the scene before police arrived.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.