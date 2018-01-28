Former Lobo Chris DeVito will look for consistency this baseball season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Lobo fans remember Chris DeVito as a man who can really hit the baseball. DeVito used his bat to help the Lobos win a Mountain West Championship in 2016. DeVito batted .375 with 16 homers in his final season as a Lobo.

Now he does all of his raking in the Kansas City Royals organization. The first baseman and designated hitter, affectionately known by those close to him as the “Red Hercules” and “Girth Quake”, has a career batting average of .264 with 141 runs batted in after a pair of minor league seasons. He also has 30 home runs.

DeVito found himself moving up in the Royals organization last season, but his hot play slowed down the stretch. The rigors of playing 140 games caught up with him. “I kind of got a little tired I guess, but I don’t see that happening again,” said DeVito.” I’ve been training really well, mentally and physically. I’m looking forward to it”

DeVito says he is working on losing weight and becoming more consistent as he prepares for training camp this time around. “I just want to show up, have a really good spring training and hopefully I go wherever they want me too,” said DeVito. “Honestly it doesn’t really matter where I go. As long as you perform you get to where you need to go.” Spring training starts in February.