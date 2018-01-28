Downtown Presbyterian Hospital briefly placed on lockdown after individual arrives with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police were called to Presbyterian Hospital on Central near I-25 Sunday after an individual was brought to the emergency room with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say that individual died on scene.

According to a Presbyterian spokesperson, the hospital was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. as a precautionary measure. The lockdown was lifted just after 1 p.m.

Information is extremely limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

