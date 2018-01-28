Chris’ Sunday Forecast

After another cold start today, temperatures will warm quickly for this afternoon. High pressure is strengthening over the Southwest U.S. and this high pressure system will help temperatures climb back above seasonal averages for the upcoming week.

Many areas will be feeling temperatures today in the 50s and 60s across eastern and southern New Mexico. While more 60s and even some 70s will be felt by mid-week in portions of the state. A dry, late week cold front will drop temperatures across the Eastern Plains by week’s end, but overall temperatures will be fairly mild for this time of the year this week.

There’s still no significant weather makers in sight that could bring rain and snow back to the state.