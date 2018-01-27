Visitors sample savory dishes at 18th Annual Mantanza

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands bundled up and braved the January weather to take part in a New Mexico tradition.

The Valencia County Hispano Chamber of Commerce held its 18th Annual Matanza Saturday, the festival where local teams compete to prepare the most delicious pork dishes and other foods,

Local bands were there to keep things lively while visitors strolled from vendor to vendor, sampling savory fare from around the state.

“It’s grown to the whole county, that’s what I like about it. People from Bosque Farms, Osuna, Rio communities, the whole county has gotten together on this and businesses and just supported the heck out of it,” said Belen City Councilor Wayne Gallegos.

Proceeds from the Matanza go toward scholarships for Valencia County students