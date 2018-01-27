Vandal caught on camera targeting Albuquerque business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner says he’s had it with all the vandalism over the past few weeks.

“It’s frustrating because it’s vandalism just for vandalism. They’re not breaking in to steal things.They’re just breaking things just to break them,” said Abel Otero.

Otero is the owner of Fonzy’s Barber Shop near Lomas and Carlisle. He says he’s seen a spike of vandalism around his business in recent weeks.

Just a few doors down from Otero’s shop, a man was caught on the Albuquerque Dukes’ security camera early Saturday morning, smashing the front door with a large pole.

Business owners are hoping someone will recognize him.

In the video, the man is seen making his way across the street from Jubilation Beer, Wine, and Spirits.

Jubilation posted a picture to its Facebook page, showing the man with what appears to be the same large pole, breaking their windows.

That man then continued to do damage at Albuquerque Dukes.

Otero says he’s frustrated to see his neighbors go through the same thing he went through just a few weeks prior.

“They had broken the window of my shop. They thought they had broke in, but I had a bench outside that they had broken and tore apart and scattered all over the parking lot,” he said.

Otero and his neighbors say they were surprised and frustrated to see vandals caused a mess but didn’t steal anything.

“It’s a $400 fix which is even more aggravating because you have insurance but you have a $500 deductible. So that’s $400 out of my pocket,” he said.

Ultimately, Otero says he can’t do much to keep his business safe anymore. Now, he’s making a call out to the city.

“It falls back on the city doing stuff about response and if they catch them, more jail time for them, don’t just let them out,” said Otero.

Otero says he believes the person responsible for the Dukes’ and Jubilation’s vandalism is the same person that vandalized him two weeks ago.