Tiny tots learn to set goals through board breaking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions of Americans set new goals for the start of the New Year.

As we wrap up the month, tiny tots are getting involved in goal setting as well.

“I get to see like the confidence in these little guys that come out they’re terrified their first day, they’re in tears,” Susan Caskey says that was the case when her son started martial arts as a toddler.

“And you watch as a parent and you start seeing your kids actually start turning into a much more mature little person,” Caskey explained.

Saturday, parents helped their kids write down goals for home or school on a board. The little ones would learn how to achieve that goal during a free seminar at Blackman Martial Arts Academy called “Goal Setting through Board Breaking.”

“It’s empowering for them it kind of shows them ‘Hey I can do something!’ A lot of times we have people come in and thinking about board breaking is this really scary thing,” explained Rebecca Bogolub, Blackman Martial Arts Academy General Manager.

The first step toward breaking through Saturday was learning to focus, then some kicking and punching. All of that leading up to the big moment.

“It was awesome. He was so excited,” said mom, Sherri Bowman. “I think it’s great for their self-esteem. It’s great to make them feel good about themselves and their abilities.”

Organizers say breaking through that board gives kids more than a sense of accomplishment.

“And the idea of ‘Hey I want to break a board- I can break a board’ kind of gives you that confidence that you can do anything you set your mind up to,” Caskey said.

That confidence is something they hope these tiny martial artists will take with them as they start the second half of the school year.

“So it’s teaching kids to feel differently about themselves and be able to avoid situations where they might be bullied and they might be the one that comes along and helps someone else who does get bullied as well,” Bogolub explained.

Organizers say goal setting overall is part of the martial arts practice as student work to earn new belts often, working toward the ultimate goal of the black belt.

