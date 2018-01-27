The Lobos turn away CSU as Troy Simons returns to the lineup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make it three straight Mountain West wins for Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team. The Lobos outlasted a short-handed and gritty Colorado State Rams team 80-65 at Dreamstyle Arena Saturday night. Four Lobos scored in double figures with three scoring 13 points each.

Troy Simons was one of those who scored 13 points as he returned to the lineup for the first time since being disciplined by the coaching staff. “It was good that he came back and had a good game,” said Lobos guard Antino Jackson. “I’m really happy for him because you know he deserves it. He took a little time off and I think he gets it now, and I think he is going to be a big part of this journey. It was the first time Simons had seen the court since a game at Boise State January 3.

After that game Simons was suspended by the Mountain West for an accumulation of violations. Guard Anthony Mathis and forward Joe Furstinger also scored 13 points each for the Lobos while Jackson had 12 points. The Lobos took a 44-32 lead into the half and saw their advantage challenged in the second half.

The Rams cut the deficit down to 6 in the second half only to watch the Lobos build their lead by up to 14. “I think they matched our intensity for a lot of minutes tonight,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “Fortunately I think as the game wore on we were able to kind of keep our lead. They made their runs, but we were able to stretch when we needed to.”

The Lobos only had 15 rebounds to that of 35 for the Rams. Success turning the Rams over made the difference. The Rams committed 23 turnovers while the Lobos only had 7. The extra possessions allowed the Lobos to win the game. With the victory the Lobos improved to 6-3 in the Mountain West and 11-11 overall. Colorado State dropped to 3-7 in league play and 10-13 overall. It is the fourth straight loss for the Rams. The Lobos are at Utah State Wednesday. The Rams will play at Wyoming.