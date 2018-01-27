Students from around the state compete in robotics competition

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teams of students from all over the state met at the University of New Mexico Saturday for a robotics competition.

Students used robots they designed and built to battle it out in a game called “In the Zone.”

They got points for stacking cones on posts.

“These things are a lot of work but at the same time, when you see kids running around and how excited they are and the energy coming from them, it’s really an amazing thing to be part of,” says a Garfield Middle School teacher.

About 30 teams participated.

Students came from all over New Mexico, including Farmington, Los Alamos and Los Lunas.

