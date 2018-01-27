State Police: Man hurt, in custody after barricade situation

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in custody and being treated for minor injuries suffered when he was hit by a bean bag round fired by Santa Fe police during a confrontation Saturday following a reported domestic violence incident.

The New Mexico State Police says 26-year-old Alex Maestas allegedly barricaded himself inside a home and fired numerous gunshots inside the home during an eight-hour barricade situation Saturday.

According to the State Police, Maestas left and re-entered the home numerous times and a Santa Fe police officer fired one shot during the incident but didn’t hit anyone.

The State Police says it is investigating circumstances of the incident leading up to the shooting.

It’s not known whether Maestas has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s