State Police: Man hurt, in custody after barricade situation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in custody and being treated for minor injuries suffered when he was hit by a bean bag round fired by Santa Fe police during a confrontation Saturday following a reported domestic violence incident.

The New Mexico State Police says 26-year-old Alex Maestas allegedly barricaded himself inside a home and fired numerous gunshots inside the home during an eight-hour barricade situation Saturday.

According to the State Police, Maestas left and re-entered the home numerous times and a Santa Fe police officer fired one shot during the incident but didn’t hit anyone.

The State Police says it is investigating circumstances of the incident leading up to the shooting.

It’s not known whether Maestas has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.