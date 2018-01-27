State auditor general resigns from Bernalillo County post

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Auditor Wayne Johnson says he is resigning as a member of the Bernalillo County Commission to focus on serving as auditor.

Gov. Susana Martinez appointed Johnson to the state watchdog position on Dec. 1 to fill a vacancy created when then-incumbent Auditor Tim Keller stepped down after being elected Albuquerque mayor in November.

Martinez will appoint Johnson’s replacement on the county commission.

Her appointee will serve the remainder of Johnson’s term, which expires at the end of the year.

Johnson was elected to the County Commission in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. His district includes the East Mountains and a portion of the Northeast heights.