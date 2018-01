ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Force took over a Rio Rancho library Saturday.

The Loma Colorado Main Library hosted “Star Wars Fest,” a free event for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Visitors got to hang out with characters from the classic films, and even sport their own costumes inspired by a galaxy far far away.

They could also check out a giant Star Wars Lego display and do arts and crafts.

This is the sixth year for the event.

