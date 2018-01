RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)– Deputies in Sandoval County are investigating after a badly burned body was found in Rio Rancho.

Deputies say the body was found in a remote area near Northern and Encino just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Elder, the body was so badly burned, the gender and and identity is unknown at this time.

Deputies are still working to identify any possible suspects, and are urging anyone with a missing family member to file a report with local law enforcement.