Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Environment Department will be setting a date soon for a public hearing related to the cleanup of chromium contamination at one of the nation’s premier federal laboratories.

Agency spokeswoman Allison Majure said Friday a notice informing the public will come at least 30 days before the hearing.

In a recent ruling, the state Court of Appeal sided with a coalition of environmental groups, finding there was no evidence to support an earlier decision by regulators to deny requests for a hearing.

At issue is a state permit that allows Los Alamos National Laboratory to release treated wastewater as part of its efforts to address groundwater pollution.

The Communities for Clean Water coalition has concerns that discharging the treated water could end up pushing the chromium plume closer to drinking water wells.