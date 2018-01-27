Officials search for person who left fake bomb outside Clovis courthouse

Published:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are trying to track down whoever left a fake bomb outside a New Mexico courthouse.

The Curry County Sheriff says yesterday afternoon, a suspicious device was spotted outside the Law Library, which is attached to the courthouse in Clovis.

The building was evacuated before explosive experts deemed the device harmless, though it was made to look like a bomb.

That morning, the District Court got a phone threat, but officials say it is not clear whether the two incidents are related.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office or Curry County Crime Stoppers.

