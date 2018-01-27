New Mexico Senior care services no longer on the chopping block

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After concerns about a major disruption of senior services for tens of thousands of elderly New Mexicans. The state has changed its tune. The governor’s administration had planned to cancel a contract that could have halted payments immediately to service providers, like Meals on Wheels and Homemaker Services, affecting more than 70,000 thousand seniors statewide.

Democratic lawmakers say critical services that New Mexico seniors rely on are no longer at risk.

“I’m very grateful that the governor decided to rescind this original decision and that the aging alternative services department did the right thing by taking care of our seniors,” said Sen. Howie Morales (D-Silver City).

The New Mexico Department of Aging and Long-Term Services works with the Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging,” or “Triple A,”

Triple A reimburses dozens of providers like Meals on Wheels, Respite Care, Homemaker Services, and senior transportation services on behalf of the state. It’s a contract Gov. Susana Martinez’ administration planned to end after allegations of billing and reimbursement issues.

“We were given very little information, which is why myself and Rep. Armstrong stood strong with our position because there wasn’t a clear reason why this change was occurring,” Morales said.

Morales said the group is crucial, distributing $20 million in funding to 65 different senior service providers in every single county outside Bernalillo.

“They depend on it with their life, and I think the opportunity to keep these services intact is extremely vital to ensure we can take care of our most vulnerable population in our state,” Morales said.

The contract does end in June, but Sen. Morales is hopeful they can renew the current contract or make adjustments to have other options up for discussion.

New 13 reached out to the Governor’s Office to find out what sparked the change of heart. We’re told the Aging and Long-Term Services Department will release a statement on Monday.