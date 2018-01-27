New billboards ask public for information on West Mesa murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plea to the public to help solve a 9-year-old serial murder case is now on display around Albuquerque.

Last weekend, KRQE News 13 reported on the billboards in the works, calling for anyone who knows anything about the West Mesa murders to come forward.

Now, some of them are up, including one at Central and I-25.

The group Street Safe New Mexico hopes the message might get through to someone with information that could crack the case.

This coming Friday, the group is holding a memorial to mark the anniversary of 11 women being found killed and buried in the West Mesa.

