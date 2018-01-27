Lobo women fall at Colorado State again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team have yet to beat Colorado State on the road. The Rams defeated the Lobos in overtime Saturday 74-71 in Ft. Collins. The Rams knocked down a three point bucket to unlock a 71 all tie with 26 seconds left and never looked back.The Lobos haven’t won in Ft. Collins since 2013.

The loss dropped the Lobos to 4-5 in Mountain West play and 16-6 overall. The Rams improved to 6-4 in conference and 14-7 overall. Lobos guard Cherise Beynon scored 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the loss. Center Jaisa Nunn also had a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

N’Dea Flye was the only other Lobo in double figures with 12 points. Colorado State had four players in double figures led by Hannah Tvrdy who scored 16 points. The Lobos have now lost three consecutive conference games and will host Utah State Wednesday. The Rams are at Wyoming Wednesday.