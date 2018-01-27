Jury convicts Artesia man in killing of NMSU student in 2015

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – A jury has returned a guilty verdict against an Artesia man who said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a New Mexico State University student who was home to visit his family.

The jury deliberated two hours Friday before convicting 23-year-old Daniel Aguilera of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Andres Rojo.

Aguilera also was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the wounding of Rojo’s brother, Luis.

Prosecutor Ariane Navarrette said Monday at the beginning of the trial Aguilera was upset about not being invited to a party, and no one else was armed during the confrontation before the shooting.

Defense attorney Gokul Krishna Sripada said Aguilera thought he saw Rojo reach for a gun, and he issued a warning before shooting.