High school officials: students involved in basketball brawl will be punished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at an Albuquerque high school say the students involved in a basketball brawl will be punished.
KRQE News 13 reported on the massive fight after a game at Volcano Vista High, where they beat rival Cibola High.
One student was arrested for hitting an officer trying to break up the fight, but no one was arrested for the fight itself.
Saturday, Volcano Vista tweeted that the students involved will face consequences. It added there are security plans in place and that the school is working with Cibola on how to handle future events.
