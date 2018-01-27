High school officials: students involved in basketball brawl will be punished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at an Albuquerque high school say the students involved in a basketball brawl will be punished.

KRQE News 13 reported on the massive fight after a game at Volcano Vista High, where they beat rival Cibola High.

One student was arrested for hitting an officer trying to break up the fight, but no one was arrested for the fight itself.

Saturday, Volcano Vista tweeted that the students involved will face consequences. It added there are security plans in place and that the school is working with Cibola on how to handle future events.

Many of you are concerned about recent events at VV. We have identified participants and will consequence heavily and appropriately. We have security plans in place for events with support from APS PD and we are working with Cibola to make decisions about future events. — Volcano Vista High School (@VVHSDrBannerman) January 27, 2018

