Chris’ Saturday Forecast

It’s going to be a colder day for New Mexico. The cold front that swept through on Friday has ushered in much colder temperatures to start this morning and it is going to stay chilly into the afternoon despite mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the single digits, teens and twenties. This afternoon temps are going to be stuck in the thirties, forties and fifties.

High pressure will regain control of New Mexico’s weather starting tomorrow. This high pressure system will warm temperatures back into the 50s and 60s starting tomorrow and into early next week it will be unseasonably mild.

There’s still no significant rain or snow in sight for at least the next week.