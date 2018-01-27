Annual Souper Bowl held to benefit Roadrunner Food Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Souper Bowl was held Saturday, benefitting the Roadrunner Foodbank in Albuquerque.

Organizers say the event has grown yearly.

Saturday, 40 restaurants featured their soup recipes, desserts and appetizers.

Guests were able to try samples from all kinds of restaurants, from high-end to local mom and pop eateries.

“It’s our most significant event every year that engages the community and of course, raises money for the cause as well,” says Wally Verdooren of Roadrunner Food Bank.

Organizers say between 1,200 and 1,300 people took part this year.

The event is also meant to raise awareness about hunger in the community.

