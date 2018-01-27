Annual Souper Bowl held to benefit Roadrunner Food Bank

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Souper Bowl was held Saturday, benefitting the Roadrunner Foodbank in Albuquerque.

Organizers say the event has grown yearly.

Saturday, 40 restaurants featured their soup recipes, desserts and appetizers.

Guests were able to try samples from all kinds of restaurants, from high-end to local mom and pop eateries.

“It’s our most significant event every year that engages the community and of course, raises money for the cause as well,” says Wally Verdooren of Roadrunner Food Bank.

Organizers say between 1,200 and 1,300 people took part this year.

The event is also meant to raise awareness about hunger in the community.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s