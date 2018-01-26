Undersheriff suspended after substantiated harassment charge

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The undersheriff of a southern New Mexico county has been temporarily stripped of his supervisory responsibilities and suspended without pay for 10 days following a substantiated charge of sexual harassment.

Dona Ana County Sheriff Enrique Vigil on Thursday issued disciplinary action against Ken Roberts after an investigator sustained one of the two complaints against the undersheriff.

The sheriff’s disciplinary letter says Roberts entered into the office of an employee in June, closed the door and sat on the woman’s lap. The letter says he then shook his buttocks and told her that he “always wanted to try this.”

According to Vigil’s letter, Roberts told the investigator that he did not remember the encounter, but he also said the employee would not have a reason to lie.