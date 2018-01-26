State senator wants stricter penalties for child abusers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Sen. Greg Baca wants stiffer penalties for people who commit crimes against children.

His new bill would make four main changes to current law, handing out longer sentences to child abusers.

“Current law… really you could beat a child within an inch of its life and the fact is that might not qualify as great bodily harm,” Sen. Greg Baca (R) said.

The bill went through its first committee Friday. If it passes, it would also give stiffer sentences for enticing a child to an isolated area to hurt them.

