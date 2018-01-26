State lawmakers hope to prevent school shootings by improving security

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Democratic senators want to beef up school security with ideas like cameras, officers, and even metal detectors in an effort to stop the next school shooting from happening.

Whether it happens in Roswell or Aztec, New Mexico, or even in Kentucky, school shootings are all too common in the United States, claiming the lives of too many children.

“Parents want to know that when they leave their kids at the front door, that they’re safe and that we’re doing the right things to protect them,” said Sen. George Munoz.

Sen. Munoz wants to put $25 million toward stepping up security at New Mexico’s public schools.

Metal detectors, cameras and security personnel are some of the ideas, but the Gallup Democrat says the improvements will vary by district and school.

The Montessori Elementary and Middle School in Albuquerque already uses a key fob system for its over 400 students and staffs.

“And those kids said in committee they felt safe. Then you go to schools in Tohatchi that have absolutely nothing…” said Sen. Munoz.

Munoz says in today’s society, these safety measures are needed as soon as possible.

“You’re not going to be able to control what happens with people,” Munoz said. “But you can make it harder for them.”

Initially, Munoz and his co-sponsors on the bill were seeking $60 million, but that amount was lowered to $25 million in committee Friday morning.

That is the same amount Gov. Martinez says she wants to put toward school safety improvements during her State of the State address.

The bill will be heard again in the Senate Education committee on Monday morning to iron out other details in the proposal.

