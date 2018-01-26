Settlement between APS, former CFO included $1M in attorney fees

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has surfaced about the settlement between Albuquerque Public Schools and its former chief financial officer.

Don Moya was put on leave three years ago after former superintendent Luis Valentino mistakenly sent him text messages meant for the Public Education Department Secretary, saying he was going after Moya.

Emails later surfaced showing Moya questioning suspicious audits. Moya filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he was retaliated against when he spoke up about those audits.

APS settled for $800,000, as well as $1.1 million in attorney fees.

The district points out the cost to APS was actually $350,000 with the rest picked up by its insurance company.

Also part of the agreement, if either Moya or the district ridicules the other, they have to pay a $20,000 fine.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s