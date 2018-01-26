Settlement between APS, former CFO included $1M in attorney fees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has surfaced about the settlement between Albuquerque Public Schools and its former chief financial officer.

Don Moya was put on leave three years ago after former superintendent Luis Valentino mistakenly sent him text messages meant for the Public Education Department Secretary, saying he was going after Moya.

Emails later surfaced showing Moya questioning suspicious audits. Moya filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he was retaliated against when he spoke up about those audits.

APS settled for $800,000, as well as $1.1 million in attorney fees.

The district points out the cost to APS was actually $350,000 with the rest picked up by its insurance company.

Also part of the agreement, if either Moya or the district ridicules the other, they have to pay a $20,000 fine.

