Service animal advocates: Stop pretending untrained pets are service dogs

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group is trying to get people in Albuquerque to stop pretending their untrained animals are service dogs.

Canine Companions for Independence says service animals are trained to perform tasks directly related to a person’s disability. They guide blind people, pull wheelchairs, or get help during emergencies.

The group says dogs posing as service dogs aren’t trained, and often misbehave in public. That gives real service dogs a bad name.

“It’s very easy for a person to take their pet, and order their pet… and order over the internet a service dog vest, and bring their dog into a restaurant and say, ‘this is my service dog,'” service animal advocate James Beach said.

Friday, the group held a meeting wit the city to see what can be done about the issue.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s