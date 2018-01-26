Service animal advocates: Stop pretending untrained pets are service dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group is trying to get people in Albuquerque to stop pretending their untrained animals are service dogs.

Canine Companions for Independence says service animals are trained to perform tasks directly related to a person’s disability. They guide blind people, pull wheelchairs, or get help during emergencies.

The group says dogs posing as service dogs aren’t trained, and often misbehave in public. That gives real service dogs a bad name.

“It’s very easy for a person to take their pet, and order their pet… and order over the internet a service dog vest, and bring their dog into a restaurant and say, ‘this is my service dog,'” service animal advocate James Beach said.

Friday, the group held a meeting wit the city to see what can be done about the issue.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps