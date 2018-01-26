San Juan County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. They say a dangerous suspect led them on a chase multiple times and eventually shots were fired.

That suspect, Ryan Westman, is recovering from a gunshot wound at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office says Westman was wanted for aggravated battery out of McKinley County.

They say he fled from Farmington and Shiprock Police earlier in the day. Officers even searched by helicopter but the search was called off.

Thursday night, the U.S. Marshals Swift Task Force spotted Westman’s car on East Main Street in Farmington near a Valero Gas station.

The sheriff’s office says as Westman tried to get away, he put officers and bystanders in danger and task force officers fired shots, hitting Westman. They did not say what Westman did to put others in danger or how many shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office says a chase followed and officers used a pit maneuver that caused Westman to lose control of the car around CR 350 and U.S. 64.

Westman was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office also says his injuries are non-life threatening.

