RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A power outage in Rio Rancho is affecting about 4,488 customers, according to PNM.

The outage spans north to south from State Road 44 to Highway 528 and east to west from the Rio Grande River to Terrence Road NE.

No word yet on what might have caused the outage.

PNM estimates power will be restored by 7:37 p.m.