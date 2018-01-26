Police: Man pawned stolen ‘Miss Indian America’ crown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he and his girlfriend pawned a stolen crown from a Miss Indian America pageant winner.

Court records show that Isaac Wright was arrested this week in connection with the theft and another burglary.

According to a criminal complaint, Winona Buckner noticed her stolen 1969 crown on eBay and contacted police.

Officers found the listing connected to a pawn shop whose workers helped lead police to the 40-year-old Wright. He is facing charges of conspiracy and receiving stolen property

The crown was valued at about $20,000.

No attorney was listed for Wright.