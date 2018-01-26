Performance fundraising event presents an opportunity for kids to help kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Performance fundraising event offers an opportunity for compassionate youths to help those in need.

Kids Supporting Kids New Mexico will hold its 5th Annual Gala Performance Fundraiser “Kids Supporting Kids: SUPERHEROES” at the Highland Theater in Albuquerque on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Proceeds from the event directly support the Pediatric Integrative Care Fund, which provides integrative medical services to the children of New Mexico.

The Pediatric Integrative Care Fund helps alleviate the suffering of our youngest and most vulnerable critically-ill patients by providing complimentary, hands-on, therapies (massage, acupuncture and chiropractic) with western medical doctors and nurses at the clinic. Many of the therapies are typically not covered by insurance.

The performances will feature dozens of local youth artists, showcasing the best in performing and visual arts. The event will be followed by a Gala Reception and dance party. Taste Boutique Catering will provide food and drink for the event, which will feature chefs and cuisine from three of New Mexico’s finest restaurants: Zinc (Christopher Pope), Seasons (Myles Lucero) and Savoy (Frans Dinkelmann).

The Kids Supporting Kids: SUPERHEROES fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hiland Theater (4804 Central Ave SE). Tickets are $25.00.

For more information, visit the KHKNM website.