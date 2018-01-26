Penn & Teller, Portland Cello Project and Backyard Farming in ABQ

The legendary magic & comedy duo Penn & Teller come to the Route 66 Casino for a one-night-only performance. Taking a break from their residence in Vegas, they hit the road for an evening full of spectacle and laughs.

If you’ve ever wondered what Pantera would sound like through the vibrations of the cello, you’re in luck: the Portland Cello Project will be performing Saturday at the Historic KiMo Theater. Hear the works of Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Bach, all re-imagined in this unique performance.

Also, get those backyards ready for springtime. The Backyard Farming Series continues this weekend at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House. Learn how to cultivate seedlings indoors until they’re ready for their permanent homes outdoors.

