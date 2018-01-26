NMSU AD Mario Moccia is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Athletic Director Mario Moccia is the first guest as the Sports Office gets started again. Moccia and his Aggies are coming off a football season that will be remembered for a lifetime. The Aggies went to a bowl game for the first time in 57 years.

Their fans filled the stadium at the Arizona Bowl. The Aggies also walked away with an overtime victory over Utah State. The win comes at a time when the program finished it’s last season in the Sun Belt Conference and will play as an independent. Moccia discusses that and all things Aggies. The basketball team is also in the midst of a incredible season.