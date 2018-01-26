New Mexico governor says Senate shirks confirmation duties

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is protesting delays in the confirmation process for her political appointees by vetoing funding for a Senate confirmation committee.

The second-term Republican governor crossed out funding of the Senate rules committee as she signed a bill Thursday that provides $21 million for legislative operations. The so-called feed bill funds the ongoing 30-day legislative session, legislative agencies and year-round committees.

Martinez said the rules committee has shirked its constitutional responsibility to hear nominations and left a backlog of 85 unconfirmed positions in state government. She accused Senate Democrats of delaying confirmations for purely partisan reasons.

Democratic Senate rules committee Chairwoman Linda Lopez could not be reached for comment. Lopez recently urged the designated secretary of public education to resign.

Martinez cannot run for re-election in November.