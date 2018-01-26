More charges filed against teacher accused of inappropriately touching teen

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque elementary school teacher accused of inappropriately touching a teenager is facing more charges.

Scott Weaver, 45, allegedly touched the teen last week at the Elite Muscle Gym and Fitness Center in Belen.

Following his arrest, Weaver was put on paid administrative leave from his job teaching fourth grade at Matheson Park Elementary.

When police searched Weaver’s car, they found two sex toys, as well as a jar with marijuana and a pipe inside.

Weaver now has drug charges tacked onto his first arrest.

