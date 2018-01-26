Massive brawl breaks out after rivalry basketball game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A basketball game between two metro rivals exploded beyond the court Thursday night. It spilled into the parking lot into a massive brawl and ended with one student in handcuffs.

The Cibola Cougars had just lost to the Volcano Vista Hawks. Shortly after the game, a massive fight broke out and students’ cell phones were rolling.

Videos were sent to KRQE News 13 from a Volcano Vista student, and students say they are not surprised to see this happen after such an intense game.

“No, I really wasn’t. I wasn’t surprised that Cibola and Volcano did that,” said Christina Robinson.

Tensions were already high after a Cougars player shoved a Hawks player.

Fans on both sides taunted each other after the penalties were called.

At one point, a security guard is seen keeping a tight watch on the game as each team shoots free throws.

As the game came to an end, the Cougars losing to the Hawks 41-65, the conflict continued in the parking lot.

According to the APS Police report, none of the students were arrested for the fight itself.

As an officer was trying to stop it, one of the students ended up hitting her in the face. That student was arrested for assault on a peace officer.

As the Hawks and the Cougars get ready to meet up again, this time at Cibola in two weeks, students say they are concerned another fight might break out.

“My mom, like I was getting in the car and she’s like ‘Yeah, you’re never going to another game again.’ She was kind of worried because that shouldn’t be happening,” said a student.

A spokesperson for APS says extra security will be at the next game at Cibola on Feb. 9.

It is unclear what or who started the fight and how many students were involved.

Volcano Vista’s principal sent out a tweet telling students there is nothing wrong with spirited rivalry, but to always take the high road.

