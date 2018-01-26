High pressure from the west will build over the next few days. The high will keep any chance of showers out of the forecast well into next week. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the high 40s. By Sunday, temps will warm into the low 50s. Through the middle of next week, temperatures will continue to be mild. Albuquerque will warm to 60° by Wednesday.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
