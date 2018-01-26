Man with history of attacking police takes plea deal in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who has a history of getting violent with police took a deal Friday. It turned out to be a pretty good deal for him.

When it was all said and done, John Sena, who took an officer’s taser, tried to choke him, then kicked another got one extra year in prison.

Lapel video shows the incident in June when Sena goes for a police officer’s taser after he ran from them outside a Church’s Fried Chicken on San Mateo.

Police say Sena tried to choke the officer with his lapel cord before kicking a female officer in the chest.

Sena was already on probation for battery on an officer when this happened, so a previous judge sent him back to prison for 7 years for violating probation.

Friday, prosecutors offered a deal on this latest charge offering a cap of eight additional years.

Sena spoke about his Tourette Syndrome in court and the difficult decision to plea.

“I’ve been getting in trouble because of my condition since I was 10-years-old, I mean it’s just something I’ve had to deal with since I was a kid and I’m tired of it,” he said.

Sena plead guilty to battery on an officer and disarming an officer

Prosecutors argued the eight years should be served after he serves his current seven. Judge Christina Jaramillo disagreed and is allowing him to serve it at the same time, which means he will have to serve only one additional year.

Sena was ruled a habitual offender which will lengthen his probation for this incident. It will be four and a half years.

