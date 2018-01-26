Man who killed Navajo Nation officer could face death penalty

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police say killed a Navajo Nation officer may face the death penalty even though the tribe is against it.

Kirby Cleveland is charged with killing Officer Houston James Largo in Prewitt, New Mexico, last year.

Police say the officer was called to Cleveland’s home for a domestic complaint. They say Cleveland was drunk and shot Largo to death.

According to court documents, the feds are now seeking the death penalty.

The feds did not seek the death penalty for Tom Begaye, who killed 11-year-old Ashlynee Mike in 2016, because the Navajo Nation opposes it.

Begaye is serving life in prison.

