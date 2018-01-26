Local musicians are ready to rock the “Kids Supporting Kids” charity event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Youth musicians Sonyk Vortex will perform at the 5th Annual Kids Supporting Kids Fundraiser.

Kids Supporting Kids New Mexico will hold its 5th Annual Gala Performance Fundraiser “Kids Supporting Kids: SUPERHEROES” at the Highland Theater in Albuquerque on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Proceeds from the event directly support the Pediatric Integrative Care Fund, which provides integrative medical services to the children of New Mexico.

Local rock band, Sonyk Vortex will perform at the event, itself a band comprised entirely of kids. The young musicians gave KRQE viewers a preview of the show early Friday morning, performing their latest song: “Planet Waves.”

The Pediatric Integrative Care Fund helps alleviate the suffering of our youngest and most vulnerable critically-ill patients by providing complimentary, hands-on, therapies (massage, acupuncture and chiropractic) with western medical doctors and nurses at the clinic. Many of the therapies are typically not covered by insurance.

Sonyk Vortex includes:

Scott Wilson – drummer

Bryson Baker – electric guitar

Asher Arbuckle – vocals

Amy Baca – keyboard

Stella Mahr – bass

Austin Arbuckle – rhythm guitar

The Kids Supporting Kids: SUPERHEROES fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Hiland Theater (4804 Central Ave SE). Tickets are $25.00.

For more information, visit the Sonyk Vortex website.