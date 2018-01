ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest drought map shows New Mexico’s lackluster winter is really hurting the state.

The map shows most of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, as marked by the orange areas.

Southern New Mexico is a little bit better off with moderate and abnormally dry areas.

Compare that to the drought map from a year ago, which showed most of New Mexico was not experiencing a drought.

