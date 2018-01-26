Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: An incoming cold front will cool temperatures about 5° over the Four Corners today – leaving those near Durango & Farmington in the upper 30s to low 40s. (The majority of us further east can expect cooler temps on Saturday). Breezy to windy conditions will accompany the cold front, swinging northwest to southeast across the state. Expect mostly sunny conditions this afternoon with no rain or snow expected.

— HIGH WIND WARNING in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains until 11AM for strong westerly winds 30-45mph / gusting to 60mph.

— WIND ADVISORY in effect for the Central Highlands from 10AM-4PM for strong westerly winds 25-35mph / gusting to 50mph.

SATURDAY: We’ll start the weekend with cooler temperatures thanks to Friday’s front – expect widespread 40s and 50s across the area. Sunshine will dominate over the area with less wind.

SUNDAY: Warming up! Our next warming trend will get underway as we finish up the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions and light winds will make for a pleasant afternoon.