Judge releases man accused of causing deadly crash with kids in tow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drunk driver who police say caused a deadly crash with his kids in the car is back out on the streets.

Witnesses say Steven Deskin was speeding down the street when he plowed into a car stopped at a red light on Montgomery and Wyoming last month.

The crash killed 34-year-old Ramon Rosas. Deskin’s two children were not hurt.

Friday, he pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and child abuse.

Judge Brett Loveless released him on his own recognizance and ordered him to stay away from alcohol.

He can only have supervised contact with his kids.

