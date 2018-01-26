January 26th Morning Rush: Firefighters, city reach settlement in long-standing pay dispute

1. The city of Albuquerque will soon be dishing out $8 million to the firefighter union, ultimately ending pay raise disputes that date back to 2011. The city and the union signed a multi-year collective bargaining agreement under the Chavez administration for annual wage increases. The first two years it was paid. However, for the last year, the city said it didn’t have the money and instead executed a citywide wage reduction, cutting firefighter wages by more than two percent.

Full Story: City, firefighter union settle long-standing pay dispute

2. An immigration deal is sparking outrage from some lawmakers. That deal includes a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers, people brought to the U.S. illegally as children. In exchange, the President wants billions in funding for security including $25 billion to build the controversial border wall. The White House also wants to put an end to family migration beyond spouses and minor children.

Full Story: Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

3. An incoming cold front will cool temperatures about 5° over the Four Corners, leaving those near Durango and Farmington in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. An Albuquerque man is expected to appear in a New Jersey court soon after being accused of leading a nation-wide dogfighting ring based out of Albuquerque. In 2016 federal agents served Robert Arellano with a search warrant and say they took 14 pit-bull dogs. There are dogfighting videos, and “shipping records” that prove he was breeding fighting dogs, and shipping them to people across the country. However, Arellano says he’s innocent.

Full Story: Man accused of taking part in country-wide ‘dog-fighting ring’ denies it all

5. Kids will be able to improve their reading skills with the help of some furry friends. It’s all part of a public library effort to raise literacy rates in Albuquerque. Children who have trouble reading, or don’t like reading in front of their peers, can practice by sharing stories with special therapy dogs.

Full Story: Read to the Dogs Program

Morning’s Top Stories