Grease fire damages Portales home

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A home in eastern New Mexico was badly damaged after a grease fire.

It happened Thursday on South Avenue J near West 3rd in Portales.

When the fire department arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were coming out of the windows and door.

“The occupant says she was trying to cook an eggroll on top of the stove and left the grease there and it probably flamed up,” said Portales Fire Marshal Mike Inge.

The woman’s husband was transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps