ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former employee of the state-run Martin Luther King Commission, accused of stealing taxpayer money, was in court Friday.

Kimberly Greene who ran the commission, former employee Cheryl Yazzi, and Charles Countee who ran the non-profit e-read, are accused of using phony vouchers to steal state money.

The charges for the three include fraud, embezzlement and conspiracy.

Friday in court, Yazzie pled not guilty.

Greene and Countee waived their appearance.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps