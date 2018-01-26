Food Network article spotlights Frontier’s green chile salsa

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People all over the world are hearing about the Frontier Restaurant thanks to the Food Network.

An article on the cable channel’s website just published an article “50 States of Dips.”

The Albuquerque diner’s green chile salsa was chose to represent New Mexico.

“It’s a very popular item. The green chile salsa is something we have as a sample for our customers. People put it one just about everything, but especially on the breakfast burritos,” Shannon Rainosek said.

The salsa is served hot, and is a combination of green chile, jalapenos, tomatoes and spices.

