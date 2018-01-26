Feds: Hawaii missile alert employee not cooperating in probe

AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press Published:
In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 photo provided by Civil Beat, cars drive past a highway sign that says "MISSILE ALERT ERROR THERE IS NO THREAT" on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu. The state emergency officials announced human error as cause for a statewide announcement of an incoming missile strike alert that was sent to mobile phones. (Anthony Quintano/Civil Beat via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii state employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile attack earlier this month is refusing to cooperate with federal and state investigators.

The head of the Federal Communications Commission Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau told a U.S. Senate hearing on Thursday the FCC is pleased with the cooperation it’s received so far from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency leadership.

But Lisa Fowlkes says the commission is disappointed that the employee who transmitted the false alert is refusing to cooperate. She says she hopes the person will reconsider.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says his agency has encouraged all employees to cooperate with all investigations. But he says this employee also has refused to cooperate with the agency’s internal investigations.