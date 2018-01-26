Dog rescued during an animal cruelty task force sweep is KRQE’s Pet of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A sweet dog who was rescued along with her puppies during an animal cruelty task force sweep of the South Valley, is KRQE’s Pet of the Week.

NMDOG and their partners, The Bernalillo County Sheriff Department and Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, often conduct animal cruelty target area sweeps. Together, they are the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force or BCACT. KRQE’s Pet of the Week, Autumn, was rescued along with her puppies during one of these task force sweeps.

The BCACT organizes periodic “sweeps,” during which a certain neighborhood is checked for animal welfare ordinance violations, animal cruelty and neglect of any kind, chaining violations and outstanding warrants. During these sweeps, citations are written, summons are issued and arrests are made on the spot. The Task Force also provides education, resources, supplies and support to those who want to do better by their animal companions.

These and other rescues were made possible by a generous grant awarded to NMDOG by HSUS & The Lowell Foundation. With these funds, the “UNCHAIN BernCo” support program was launched. That program facilitates assistance to guardians wishing to comply with the zero-tolerance anti-chaining ordinance. These funds have also helped to facilitate the intake of dogs that are surrendered to NMDOG or seized by BCACS as a result of the ordinance.

The NMDOG UNCHAIN BernCo program will continue to lessen the number of dogs entering the already-overcrowded city shelter system by building fences for approved applicants wishing to do better for their canine companions. The funds will also give others the chance they deserve at a new life with the loving stewards at NMDOG.

To adopt Autumn or another dog or to foster, make a donation, visit the NMDOG website.