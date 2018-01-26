District Court to recognize landmark civil case with new monument

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District Court will soon host a monument that recognized justice and liberty for all.

In the 1800s, Asain Americans were prohibited from giving testimony in court. This continued until the state Supreme Court ruled testimonies should be heard regardless of citizenship or religious background.

Now, the county wants to recognize the landmark civil case with a monument on the westside District Court.

Four finalists gave proposal presentations Friday. In total, $275,000 was designated for the project.

A proposal will be selected in the coming weeks.

The county expects construction on the project to be completed next year.

